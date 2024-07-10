Mumbai Hit and Run Case: Eknath Shinde Criticizes Opposition for Baseless Blame Game, Pledges Strict Action Against Accused

In a strong statement addressing the recent hit-and-run incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized his commitment to ensuring justice and condemned the opposition for their relentless blame game. "The opposition just blames; they do not have anything else to do apart from blaming," Shinde remarked, underscoring the baseless nature of the accusations being leveled against his administration.

#WATCH | Worli hit-and-run case | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "The opposition just blames, they do not have anything else do to apart from blaming...I have given instructions that whoever the culprit in the hit-and-run case is will not be spared. Strict action will be… pic.twitter.com/QMD9YKZVjX — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

Shinde assured the public that stringent measures would be taken against those responsible for the tragic event. "I have given instructions that whoever the culprit in the hit-and-run case is will not be spared. Strict action will be taken," he asserted, reflecting his administration's zero-tolerance policy towards such criminal activities. The Chief Minister's response comes in the wake of the suspension of Rajesh Shah, a party member accused in the case. Addressing this decision, Shinde stated, "The priority should be the action being taken against the accused and to support the victim."

Meanwhile, Mihir Shah - the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run-case - has been sent to police custody till July 16. Shah was arrested yesterday evening after being on the run for over 72 hours. The son of suspended Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, Mihir Shah has reportedly admitted to driving the luxury sedan when it rammed a two-wheeler in Worli at 5.30 am Sunday, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. However, Shah, 24, denied reports he was drunk at the time.

The police had sought "maximum possible custody" of Mihir Shah, arguing he tried to destroy evidence after the accident and evade arrest by altering his appearance; sources said Shah exchanged multiple phone calls with his father and partner after the collision to plan his escape. His driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was also arrested by the police, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. Later, Mihir called his father Rajesh Shah and told him about the incident. After this, Rajesh asked the 24-year-old to leave the city and told him that Rajrishi would take blame for the accident.He has also been charged under Sections 184, 134A, 134B, 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.



