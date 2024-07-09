Mumbai Hit and Run Case: Excise Department Seals Juhu's Vice Global Tapas Bar, Where Accused Mihir Shah Had Visited

The Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, which was visited by Mihir Shah, the accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, has now been sealed by the Excise Department. The Excise Department took action against the bar after a two-day investigation. The bar had not adhered to some of the department's regulations, leading to this action.It should be noted that Mihir Shah, the accused in this case, is still absconding, and it is claimed that he had consumed alcohol at this bar before the Worli incident.

#WATCH | Worli (Mumbai) hit-and-run case | The Excise Department has sealed the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu where Mihir Shah, the accused had visited. Action has been taken against this bar after a 2-day investigation which revealed flouting of rules of the Excise Department. pic.twitter.com/gfPsR5Obbu — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have also written to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) regarding taking action against the hotel.A CCTV footage of Mihir Shah, absconding over a fatal BMW car crash in Mumbai, leaving a pub with four of his friends in a Mercedes car, has surfaced before the incident. Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Palghar. The pub owner claimed the group were not drunk and that Mihir Shah's bill was Rs 18,730, which was paid by his friend. He added that Mihir Shah got entry to the pub after checking his identity card. They left in the Mercedes car after paying the bill at 1:40 am, he added.

Hours later, around 5:25 am on Sunday, Mihir Shah allegedly rammed his BMW into a scooter, killing a woman named Kaveri, 45, and injuring her husband Pradip Nakhwa, 50, a fisherman. The BMW was later found abandoned in Kala Nagar in the Bandra East area. A forensic team arrived at the spot later and inspected the BMW. According to the police, Mihir Shah left his car in Bandra before fleeing in an auto-rickshaw. Rajrishi Bidawat also took an auto-rickshaw and came to Borivali after the accident. Initial probe suggests that Mihir Shah went to his girlfriend's house before absconding. The police had questioned her about giving refuge to the accused.

