Mumbai Hit and Run Case: Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Main Accused Mihir Shah In Worli Accident

In a latest update in the Worli Hit-And-Run Case, the Mumbai Police has issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against the main accused. Mihir Shah has been absconding since the incident, leading the police to form six teams to apprehend him. "As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," a police official told PTI. “The police have launched a search for the accused and formed six teams to trace him,” he added. Police suspect Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident. Police sources told the publication they have recovered a bill of Rs 18,000 of the bar and are verifying it.

Police are also examining the CCTV footage from the bar. Mihir is the son of Rajesh Shah, a prominent leader of the Shinde-led Sena faction in Palghar. Police arrested Rajesh and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat as the car was owned by the former. Police will be producing the accused in court later today. The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police. Kaveri Nakhwa (45), resident of Worli Koliwada, was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the BMW car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, crashed into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on Sunday.

Worli hit-and-run case | Mumbai Police issue lookout notice against Mihir Shah, son of arrested Rajesh Shah. Mihir Shah has been absconding since the road accident yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

The car dragged the woman for more than 2km, a police official said. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. He left the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in the Bandra area and ran away, police said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday law will take its course. “ The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action,” he had said.