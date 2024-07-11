Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Prime Accused Mihir Shah Admits He Was Driving BMW Car at Time of Crash, Says Police

Mihir Shah, identified as the main suspect in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run incident, has reportedly confessed to police that he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband, officials said citing the probe carried out so far.

Following the collision with the couple's scooter early Sunday morning, Shah was reportedly aware that the woman had become trapped under one of the luxury car's tires. Despite frantic signals and shouts from passing motorists urging him to stop, an official stated on Wednesday that Shah continued to drive recklessly without halting.

In an attempt to disguise himself, Shah reportedly shaved his beard and trimmed his hair, according to an official. Authorities are investigating whether anyone assisted him in altering his appearance. The 24-year-old suspect, currently held in police custody until July 16, has claimed to possess a driving license, though officials have not yet recovered this document, the official stated.

So far, the statements of 14 persons, including Mihir Shah's mother, sisters and friends, have been recorded, the official said. The police are likely to visit the crash spot in Worli area of south-central Mumbai and re-construct the entire crime scene as part of their investigation, he said.