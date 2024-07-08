Mumbai Hit and Run Case: Shiv Sena Leader Rajesh Shah Granted Bail by Mumbai Court

Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah was granted bail by a Mumbai court in connection with the fatal Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case. The incident, allegedly involving his son Mihir Shah, who was purportedly driving at the time of the crash and remains at large, Rajesh Shah was granted provisional cash bail of Rs 15,000 by the Sewree Court.

The Sena leader's son, Mihir Shah (24), was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday morning, police said. The Shah family's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, also an accused in the case, was sent to police custody till Tuesday by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale.

Rajesh Shah, who owns the car, and Bidawat, who was in the luxury vehicle at the time of the accident, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the crash, and they were produced before the court on Monday. However, the court noted that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) did not apply to Rajesh Shah, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena from neighbouring Palghar district. The court then remanded the politician in 14-day judicial custody and sent his driver to one-day police custody. Mihir Shah was still absconding and the police have formed six teams to arrest him.A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah to prevent him from fleeing the country.



