Mumbai Hit-and Run Case: Worli Accident Accused Mihir Shah Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 30

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the hit and run case was sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court till 30th of July. Shah was booked after he rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler leading to the death of a 45-year-woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The 24-year-old is the son of politician Rajesh Shah, a member of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. A dozen people are in custody, including Mr Shah's parents and two sisters.

Mihir Shah evaded the police for three days until he was tracked down to an apartment in Virar, which is around 65 km from Mumbai. The police traced him when one of his friends turned on his phone for 15 minutes.On July 6, Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW, after partying at a Juhu bar with friends for hours. He allegedly hit a couple on their two-wheeler at 5.30 am on Sunday. The woman killed in the crash was Kaveri Nakhwa, a 45-year-old mother of two. She was with her husband Pradip Nakhwa, who suffered injuries. The two were out shopping for fish. CCTV footage indicates Ms Nakhwa was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the BMW was stopped.