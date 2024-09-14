Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Drunk Driver Kills One and Injures Another in Dahisar

Hit-and-run cases in Mumbai show no signs of stopping. The latest incident occurred in the Dahisar area, where a car, driven by a drunk driver, mowed down two young men riding a bike. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the hospital, while the other is critically injured. Following the complaint, the Dahisar police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver and have launched a search operation.

According to the Dahisar Police Station officials, the incident took place on September 13, around 4 PM. The complainant, Karan Rajput (18), was riding his bike along with his friend Aditya from Dahisar towards Kandivali. Their third friend, Piyush Shukla, was riding his bike alongside them. As the trio reached the area under the Shailendra High School bridge, a speeding car from behind rammed into Karan Rajput's bike, injuring both Karan and Aditya severely. Aditya, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and lost consciousness, while Karan was critically hurt.

After the incident, the car driver fled the scene immediately. Karan Rajput and Piyush Shukla somehow managed to reach Seven Star Hospital in Kandivali in an auto-rickshaw. Sadly, Aditya passed away during treatment.

The police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicles Act sections 134(A), 134(B), 184, and sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b), and 281 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhta. The search for the accused car driver is ongoing.

