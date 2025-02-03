Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Man Dies After 4 Months of Treatment; Case Filed Against Unknown Driver

Imran Qadir Khan (35), who was injured in a road accident, succumbed to his injuries at J.J. Hospital. Following his death, the Vikhroli Police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver, four and a half months after the incident. The accused driver had fled the scene without providing medical assistance or informing the police. Efforts are underway to trace the driver using CCTV footage.

The accident occurred on September 16, 2024, at the Airoli Bridge on the Eastern Express Highway towards Mumbai. According to the police, Irfan Qadir Khan, a resident of Mumbra, works for a private company. His elder brother, Imran Qadir Khan, was also employed at a company in Millennium Business Park, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

On the day of the accident, Imran was on his way to meet his sister Rukhsar Khan, who lives in Versova, Andheri. He had planned to hand over her school certificate and other documents. Around 1 PM, he set out on his bike towards Ghatkopar. While riding on the Airoli-Mulund flyover, an unknown vehicle hit his bike, causing severe injuries.

Locals rushed him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Government Hospital, Kalwa, where he received initial treatment. However, due to inadequate medical facilities, he was later shifted to Criticare Hospital, Kurla, for further care. After some treatment, he was discharged.

Despite the discharge, Imran's leg injury worsened, causing him immense pain. He was then admitted to Maternity and Orthopedic Hospital, Mumbra, for further treatment. Although he was discharged again after a few days, his condition deteriorated. He was ultimately admitted to J.J. Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

On December 27, 2024, Imran Qadir Khan succumbed to his injuries at J.J. Hospital. After his last rites, the Vikhroli Police recorded the statement of his brother, Irfan. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the unknown car driver for rash and negligent driving, leading to a fatal accident.

Vikhroli Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Despite the accident occurring in September 2024, Imran underwent treatment at multiple hospitals for four and a half months before his death. The police registered the case after confirming the cause of death. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the accused driver.