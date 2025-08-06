Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Man Killed by Speeding Bike Near SNDT College in Santacruz; Police Launch Hunt

A 40-year-old man lost his life in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Santacruz area after being struck by a speeding motorcycle near SNDT College. The victim, identified as Ganesh Shah, was crossing the road near a bus stop when the incident occurred.

According to police officials, the accident took place on Juhu-Tara Road. Shah was attempting to cross the street when a motorcyclist, allegedly riding at high speed, rammed into him. The impact caused him to fall, sustaining serious injuries to his head and back.

He was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle (West) with the help of bystanders. He was reportedly bleeding from the back of his head and had lost consciousness by the time he was brought to the hospital. Doctors provided initial treatment, including stitches to the back of his head, and discharged him the same day. They also advised the family to take him to KEM Hospital for further treatment.

However, by around 6 pm, Shah began experiencing breathing difficulties. The family brought him back to Cooper Hospital the following morning. Unfortunately, before formal admission procedures could be completed, he was declared dead at 8:45 am.

The biker involved in the crash fled the scene immediately after the incident. Santacruz Police have registered a case against an unknown person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — Sections 106(1), 125, and 281 — along with applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police are currently scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the absconding rider.