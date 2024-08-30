Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Kills 24-Year-Old Biker in Goregaon; 2 Including Minor Arrested

In another tragic hit-and-run incident, a speeding car fatally struck a 24-year-old biker in Mumbai's Goregaon, according to the police on Thursday, August 29. Authorities stated that two individuals, including a minor, have been detained in connection with the case.

"Upon receiving information about the accident, police arrived at the scene and transported the injured victim to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead," the Mumbai Police reported. The incident took place over a month after a Worli hit-and-run case in which a woman lost her life. On July 7, a speeding BMW car hit a motorcycle near Atria Mall, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45). Her husband, Pradeep, was also injured in the crash.