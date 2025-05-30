Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Speeding Dumper Mows Down Woman on JVLR; Driver Flees

A tragic hit-and-run case has been reported on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), where a young woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding dumper. The victim, who was returning home from work on her Activa scooter, was fatally struck near a petrol pump on the busy stretch. The dumper driver fled the scene after the accident.

According to police sources, the incident occurred near the Bharat Petroleum pump on JVLR. The dumper rammed into the woman’s two-wheeler, causing her to lose balance. In a horrifying sequence, she fell and came under the rear wheels of the dumper, leading to severe injuries.

Passersby immediately rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Chanda Mane, who was reportedly on her way home after work when the accident took place. Instead of stopping to help, the dumper driver escaped from the spot, leaving the victim unattended.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the MIDC Police Station reached the spot and have begun examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.

MIDC Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and further investigation is underway.