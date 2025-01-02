Mumbai Hit and Run: Two-Year-Old Killed in Tragic Accident Road After Scooter Skids and Tempo Runs Over Family

In a tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday when a two-year-old girl died after she and her parents fell off their scooter on a road undergoing repairs and were subsequently run over by a tempo. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. when 32-year-old Manoj Pawar, along with his wife Vidya, 29, and daughter Shravi, 2, set off on their scooter for a trip to Rani Baug. Upon reaching Nare Park on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, where road repairs were ongoing, the scooter skidded, causing all three to fall.

A tempo, traveling from behind, then ran over the trio. While Manoj suffered injuries to his left leg and Vidya sustained a waist injury, little Shravi was critically injured with a head wound. All three were rushed to KEM Hospital, where Shravi was sadly declared dead on arrival. The Bhoiwada police have filed a case against the unknown tempo driver under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (reckless or negligent actions endangering others' safety), and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.