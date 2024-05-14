Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Blame Game Begins Between BMC and Railways Over Land Ownership

A devastating incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has resulted in the loss of 14 lives and left over 80 individuals injured amid a fierce storm. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been tirelessly engaged in rescue efforts since Monday evening. The Mumbai police have taken action, registering a case under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the billboard in question illegal, stating it violated city regulations limiting hoarding size to 40×40. Shockingly, the colossal hoarding, registered in the Limca Book of Records as India’s largest, had been in place for months. The BMC asserts that no permission was sought from them or the Railways, though it was purportedly approved by the ACP (Admin) for the Commissioner of Police (Railways Mumbai).

This hoarding is not on Railway land and it is not in anyway related to Indian Railways. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 13, 2024

So it was the Railways of @AshwiniVaishnaw!!!!



The hoarding that collapsed today and took the lives of 8 people in Mumbai, was illegally erected on the railway land.



Last year, BMC notified Railway Police about the risk but they took no action.#Shamepic.twitter.com/vECsTiiwju — Kapil (@kapsology) May 13, 2024

Contrary to BMC claims, the Central Railway denies any responsibility, asserting the hoarding was not on their land. The BMC plans to file a complaint against the Railways and the advertising company, Ego Media, under the Disaster Management Act for the incident. Following the accident, the BMC issued a notice to the advertising agency to remove the remaining three hoardings near the site promptly.BMC sources reveal that permissions for these hoardings were granted by the then GRP commissioner in December 2021, despite their illegality. The hoardings were allegedly erected after the poisoning and cutting of several trees, prompting the BMC to file an FIR in May 2023. Despite repeated follow-ups with Pant Nagar police station, no action was taken. The BMC underscores that the permissible size for such structures is 40×40 sq ft, whereas the collapsed hoarding measured 120×120 sq ft.



In response, the assistant commissioner of N ward has issued a notice to the agency to remove all hoardings immediately for lacking valid BMC permission. The civic body has identified the advertising company responsible for the billboard and revealed that the land is under the jurisdiction of the Police Housing Welfare Corporation of the Government of Maharashtra. In light of the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has visited the site, ordering a structural audit of all hoardings in Mumbai. He emphasizes the urgent removal of those deemed dangerous and unauthorized. Rescue operations continue, with concerns lingering for the safety of 20 to 30 individuals feared trapped.