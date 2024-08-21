Mumbai Horror 13-Year Old Raped by Instagram Friend; Case Filed Against Accused

A 13-year-old girl was raped by a friend she met on Instagram, who took her to Gujarat. A case of kidnapping, rape, and under the POCSO Act has been registered at the Vakola Police Station. The 21-year-old accused has been arrested by the Vakola Police.

The victim met the accused on Instagram. The accused took the victim to a place in Andheri, where he raped her. Later, on August 15, he took her to Gujarat, saying he was taking her to a village. The complaint states that the accused raped her three more times in Gujarat. When the girl went missing, her family began searching for her, but she returned home on her own. Upon her return, she was quiet, and when the family questioned her, she revealed what had happened.

To identify the accused, the victim showed his photo from Instagram to her family. Once they identified the boy, they took the victim to the Vakola Police Station and informed the police about the incident. Considering the severity of the case, the Vakola Police registered a case against the accused under sections 4, 8, and 12 of the POCSO Act for kidnapping and rape, and arrested him.

The accused works at a hotel and lives in the Goregaon area. He met the victim through Instagram. An official said that the family identified the accused through the photo on Instagram and brought him to the police station. The victim underwent a medical examination at Cooper Hospital. The police told that the accused raped the victim on August 14 and 15. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

