Mumbai Horror: 17-Year-Old Minor Gang-Raped in Malvani, Two Accused Arrested

A shocking case of gang rape involving a 17-year-old minor girl has come to light in Mumbai’s Malvani area. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the crime, while a third accused is on the run. A special team has been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

According to police officials, the incident occurred about a week ago, but an FIR was registered only two days ago after the victim lodged a complaint. The victim and all three accused are residents of the same locality. The accused were employed at a fabrication unit, where they were also residing.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was acquainted with one of the accused and used to meet him secretly. On the day of the incident, when she went to meet him, two other youths were also present at the spot. It is alleged that all three accused took turns in sexually assaulting the minor.

Following the incident, the victim did not disclose the matter to anyone. However, after her brother received information about the incident from another person and questioned her, she narrated her ordeal. The family then took her to the police station, where a case was registered.

Based on the complaint, police acted swiftly and arrested two of the accused, while efforts are underway to nab the third accused who is absconding. Police said the ages of the arrested and absconding accused are between 21 and 23 years. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.