Mumbai Horror: 24-Year-Old Woman Raped and Blackmailed in Ghatkopar, Police on Hunt for 21-Year-Old Accused

A case of rape involving a 24-year-old woman has surfaced at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai. The police have registered a case against the 21-year-old accused under sections 376, 328, 506, and 384 of the Indian Penal Code and are actively searching for him.

According to information received from the Ghatkopar police, both the accused and the victim reside in the Ghatkopar area. The accused had called the victim to his house for a conversation and offered her water to drink. A police officer stated that the accused had laced the water with a sedative, causing the woman to become unconscious after drinking it.

The police officer explained that after the woman became unconscious, the accused allegedly raped her and recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone.

The day after the incident, the accused sent the video to the victim via WhatsApp and started blackmailing her with it.

He threatened to make the video viral and continued to blackmail the woman. Fearing the video would be leaked, the victim gave the accused Rs 5 lakh in cash and 15 tolas of gold.

The accused extorted money from the victim for several months by threatening to share the video. Out of fear of disgrace in the family, the victim borrowed money from friends and relatives under various pretexts and stole jewelry from family members to meet the accused's demands.

A police officer explained that the demands of the accused gradually increased, making it impossible for the victim to fulfill them. Eventually, she confided in her family. Subsequently, the victim, along with her family, filed a complaint at the nearest police station.

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against the accused and are actively searching for him. A police officer mentioned that the accused and the complainant live nearby.