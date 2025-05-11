Mumbai Horror: Body of Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Found in Drain Near Govandi, Police Launch Investigation

The body of a 15-year-old girl who had gone missing two days ago was recovered from an open drain in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar area. The deceased, identified as Zainab Shaikh, was found buried under garbage near Durga Seva Sangh in Govandi.

According to her family, Zainab had stepped out around 10 pm two nights ago to throw out the household garbage but never returned. Her father, Iqbal Shaikh, promptly filed a missing person’s report at the nearby police station.

On Friday evening, local residents complained of a foul smell emanating from the drain. Upon checking, they discovered a decomposed body under a pile of waste. Police were immediately informed, and officers from Shivaji Nagar Police Station arrived at the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police have registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons. Further investigation is underway, and officials are currently awaiting the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of death.