Mumbai Horror: Court Sentences Man to 10 Years' Imprisonment for Assaulting and Impregnating a Nurse

A man who deceived and raped a young woman working as a nurse has finally been convicted. The Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai has delivered justice to the victim after a decade. The accused had met the woman on a matrimonial site and gained her trust. Later, he sexually assaulted her and even siphoned off money from her bank account. The court has now sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. The accused has been identified as Jayendra Dattatray Moranjan. However, he used multiple names such as Chetak Sudhir Bhavsar, Sachin Misan, and Rahul Ashutosh Patil to deceive women. According to police, he lured several marriage-seeking women and abused them.

Met on a Matrimonial Site Under Family Pressure

Under family pressure, the woman created a profile on a matrimonial website. Jayendra, who was unemployed, falsely claimed to work for a private company or run a business. The woman had previously been married in 2014 but was divorced. She worked as a nurse, and in 2016, her family insisted she remarry. She created a profile online, and on June 18, 2016, a man identifying as Rahul Patil emailed her, claiming he worked in a private firm.

Meeting Turned Into Assault During Shirdi Visit

The very next day, the accused called her and expressed interest in marriage, requesting a meeting. The woman invited him to her home, liked him, and agreed to visit Shirdi with him for a religious trip. She also intended to visit her sisters in Nashik. They stayed at a hotel in Shirdi, where he began touching her inappropriately and forced himself on her. Though hesitant at first, she did not resist further, assuming they would get married.

Also Read: Pune Dowry Horror: Doctor Files Case Against Husband and In-Laws Over Harassment and Financial Demands

Stole Money, Impregnated Victim

Later, while visiting her sisters in Nashik, the accused claimed his sister in the U.S. would arrive in Mumbai on July 28. On June 23, 2016, they met again to watch a movie. During the intermission, while she went to the washroom, he kept her purse, which contained an ATM card with the PIN written on it. The next day, she realized the card was missing, and Rs 1.05 lakh had been withdrawn. When questioned, he casually claimed he needed the money. On July 2, the accused called her to Nashik again, where he once again forced himself on her before leaving her at her sister’s place. Later, she discovered she was pregnant. She reported the matter to the Vile Parle police on July 17, 2016. He was arrested, and her medical examination confirmed the pregnancy, which was subsequently terminated.

Convict Cheated Four Other Women Similarly

The investigation revealed that the accused had similarly deceived and exploited at least four other women. After a full trial, Judge S.J. Ansari sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.