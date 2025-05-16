Mumbai Horror: Decomposed Body of Unidentified Man Found on Roadside, Police Probe Cause of Death

Panic gripped the Pratiksha Nagar area after a decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a roadside gutter on Friday evening. The local police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

According to officials from Wadala TT Police Station, a local resident alerted the police after noticing a foul smell emanating from a gutter. Suspecting the presence of a dead body, the police were called in. Upon inspection, officers discovered a severely decomposed corpse, making it extremely difficult to identify the deceased.

Wadala TT Police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the death was a result of foul play or an accident. Further forensic and post-mortem reports are awaited.