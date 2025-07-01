Mumbai Horror: Father Allegedly Beats and Burns 5-Year-Old Daughter with Cigarette in Mankhurd; Arrested

In a horrific incident reported from the Mankhurd area of Mumbai, a father has been accused of brutally assaulting his 5-year-old daughter, including beating her and burning her with a cigarette.

The shocking incident came to light after a complaint was lodged at the Mankhurd Police Station yesterday, June 30, 2025. The complainant informed the police that at approximately 2:45 PM, his wife sent him a video showing an acquaintance cruelly abusing his minor daughter.

According to the complainant, the video depicted the accused tying something around his daughter's body, hitting her with his hands, and burning her cheek with a cigarette. Deeply disturbed by the footage, the complainant immediately rushed to the Mankhurd Police Station, presenting the video as evidence and seeking urgent assistance.

A female police officer from the Mankhurd Police Station promptly accompanied the complainant to the accused's residence to investigate the matter. During questioning, the traumatized child reportedly revealed that her father had beaten her with his hands and struck her cheek with a cigarette because she was not sleeping. The complainant also provided a full account of the incident and submitted the video as crucial evidence.

The Mankhurd Police have registered a case against the accused and initiated legal proceedings. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway, and the police are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the child.