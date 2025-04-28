Mumbai Horror: Kalyan Woman Dies of Severe Burns After Clothes Catch Fire During Puja at Home

A 48-year-old woman tragically lost her life after suffering severe burn injuries during a religious ritual at her residence in Kalyan, a town on the outskirts of Mumbai in Thane district. The woman, identified as Archana Dharmendra Kumar, was performing a 'puja' (Hindu religious ceremony) at her home on Saturday when the unfortunate incident occurred. According to police sources from the Manpada police station in Dombivli, Archana was lighting oil lamps near idols as part of the ritual when her saree accidentally caught fire.

The flames quickly spread across her clothing, leaving her with extensive burn injuries before family members could intervene. Despite being rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. Police officials confirmed that her body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered. No foul play is suspected at this stage, although investigations remain ongoing. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the local community, with neighbors and acquaintances expressing shock and grief over the sudden loss. Authorities have once again urged the public to exercise caution while handling fire or open flames during religious practices, especially when wearing flammable clothing.

