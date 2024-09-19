Mumbai Horror: Key Witness Killed in Broad Daylight in Ghatkopar as Neighbors Lock Doors



In a chilling scene reminiscent of a Bollywood movie, the streets of Ghatkopar witnessed a brutal murder where locals shut their doors and windows as goons arrived to eliminate a key witness. The horrific incident unfolded when a group of armed men killed a witness in full public view, while the neighbors, gripped by fear, chose not to intervene. The victim’s family later found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Ghatkopar Police, the incident occurred on September 18. The victim, Pritesh Gotal, was brutally assaulted with knives and swords by a group of men led by Tausif Ansari. Other assailants involved in the attack were identified as Roshan Sirmulla, Nikhil Kamble, Jai alias Yusuf Ansari, Netya Bala alias Jitesh Khairnar, Karan Shinde, Anurag Yadav alias Lala, Ajay Bhosale alias Ajju, Rahul Sapkal, and several others.

The altercation escalated when Pritesh’s brother, Prathamesh, tried to intervene in an attempt to save him. The attackers then turned their knives on Prathamesh as well, leaving him injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Witness to an Earlier Murder

During the investigation, it was revealed that the Gotal brothers, along with their father, Sanjay Gotal, were key witnesses in a murder case involving Tausif Ansari, who had earlier killed a friend of theirs. This enmity had been brewing for some time, and the attackers seized the opportunity on September 18 to strike back. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Pritesh Gotal could not survive, while Prathamesh continues to fight for his life.

The police have registered an FIR against 10 individuals involved in the crime.

Fear Grips the Neighborhood

When the attackers launched their assault, anyone who dared to intervene was threatened with the sword. Terrified, the locals quickly locked themselves inside their homes, closing their doors and windows. Witnesses reported hearing the attackers shout that they were the 'dons' of the area and that no one else could challenge their authority.

This incident has sent shockwaves across the area, raising concern about safety and law enforcement in the locality.