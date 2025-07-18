Mumbai Horror: Man Allegedly Pushes Woman in Front of Local Train at Diva Station Over Rejection

A shocking case of murder was reported at Diva railway station, where a man allegedly pushed an unidentified woman in front of a moving train after she rejected his advances.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Rajan Shivnarayan Singh (39), had tried to get close to the woman. When she refused, an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Singh allegedly pushed her onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

The horrifying incident took place on platform number 5/6. However, it was witnessed by housekeeping staff Tulshidas Kamdi and his colleagues, who were working on platform 7/8. Upon hearing the commotion, they looked over and saw the accused grabbing the woman by her neck with both hands and forcefully pushing her under the moving train. The woman died on the spot.

After committing the crime, Singh attempted to walk away along the railway tracks. However, alert police constable Sagar Shinde, who was on duty at Diva station, acted swiftly and apprehended the accused. He was handed over to the Thane Railway Police.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, and he has been taken into custody. A local court has remanded him to five days of police custody for further investigation.