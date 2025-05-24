Mumbai Horror: Man Bludgeoned to Death with Stone on Churchgate Footpath; Accused on the Run

In a chilling incident that unfolded on Thursday night near the Muscati Court building in the Churchgate area, an unidentified man brutally killed another by smashing his head with a large stone while he slept on the footpath. The gruesome act was witnessed by Harsh Shah, a 31-year-old share market broker, who later reported the matter to the Azad Maidan Police Station.

Shah recounted that he had reached his workplace in Zaveri Bazaar around 8:30 AM on May 23 as per his daily routine. After finishing his work, he parked his scooter near the Muscati Court building at approximately 3:45 PM and proceeded to his Malad office by local train. Following the completion of his work in Malad, Shah returned to Churchgate around 11:25 PM and made his way to the parking area to collect his scooter.

As he approached the location, Shah noticed a man with a handkerchief tied around his head, dressed in a blue T-shirt and dark trousers, attacking another man who was lying on the footpath. The attacker was seen striking the victim’s head repeatedly with a large stone. Alarmed and shaken, Shah quickly rushed to Churchgate station seeking help.

He inquired with taxi drivers stationed outside the station and proceeded to a nearby police assistance center located near Eros Cinema. There, he informed the police officials present and helped them make a call to the emergency number 100 from his mobile phone, reporting the incident.

When Shah returned to the scene with police officials, they found the victim lying motionless in a pool of blood. The attacker had fled by then. A short while later, police personnel and a 108 ambulance arrived at the location. After conducting a preliminary examination, the attending doctor confirmed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to Shah, the incident took place between 11:25 PM and 11:45 PM. The accused and the victim are both unidentified. The motive behind the attack remains unknown. Shah described the attacker as a man aged between 35 to 40 years, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, of wheatish complexion and thin build, wearing a blue T-shirt and dark full-length pants, with a handkerchief tied around his head. The deceased, believed to be around 30 to 35 years old, was of average build and wheatish complexion, dressed in a blue T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Based on the eyewitness account and complaint, the Azad Maidan Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.