Mumbai Horror: Man Held for Blackmailing Woman After She Tried to End Relationship

Mumbai: 25-year-old man has been allegedly arrested by The Mira Bhayander–Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch for blackmailing and threatening a woman who tried to end their relationship. As reported by HT the accused not only uploaded her obscene photos online but also threatened to throw acid on face if she breaks up with him. The victim, a student from Jharkhand who met the accused—identified as Imamul Haq Hasanul Hoda—on Facebook and Instagram six months ago. The accused allegedly used fake credentials to befriend her, and during the course of their virtual relationship, obtained personal photos from her.

After the woman attempted to end contact in March, Hoda allegedly blackmailed her. Following her blocking him, he posted photos online and made threats of acid attacks and murder. Mira-Bhayandar's Kashimira police reported the initial case was registered at Ranchi's Doranda police station under IPC sections 354(D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with sections 66(C), 66(D), and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Crime branch officials stated that Hoda, who had been evading authorities since the FIR was filed, continued to harass the woman using fake social media accounts. Technical surveillance tracked him from Dharavi to Mira Road. He is now being handed over to the Doranda police for further investigation.