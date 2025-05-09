Mumbai Horror: Man Molests Eight-Year-Old Girl, Shows Obscene Videos on Pretext of Giving Pizza In Tardeo

A very disturbing incident took place in the Tardeo area of Mumbai. Police arrested a neighbor for taking an eight-year-old girl home and molesting her on the pretext of giving her pizza. When the accused was produced in the court, the court remanded him to police custody. The incident happened on May 4. The accused took the victim to his home on the pretext of giving him pizza. He then removed her clothes and molested her by showing her obscene videos. After going home, the victim narrated the entire incident to her mother.

After that, the victim's mother immediately reached the Tardeo police station and filed a complaint against the accused. As soon as the incident came to light, there was a wave of anger in the area, and the locals are demanding strict action against the accused.

According to Tardeo police, the victim and the accused live next to each other. A case under the POCSO Act sections was filed against the accused at the Tardeo police station. After his arrest, he was produced in court. The court sentenced him to jail. The accused has a criminal background. Earlier, a case was registered against him for obstructing government work.