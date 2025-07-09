Mumbai Horror: Man Tries to Slit Fiancée’s Throat After 9-Year Relationship Ends in Dharavi

In an astonishing incident from the Dharavi area of Mumbai, a 26-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his fiancée by stabbing her with a knife after she refused to get married to him. The incident happened on the afternoon of Monday. The Hindustan Times report, citing police reports, mentioned that the accused, Abdul Shaikh, has been in a relationship with the victim, a 22-year-old salesgirl at a local clothes store on 60 Feet Road in Dharavi, for more than nine years.

The woman said that Shaikh had recently developed a heroin addiction. Shaikh reportedly spotted the woman talking to another man on the day of the event. He was furious and confronted her at her workplace. The argument turned violent, and he attacked her with a knife. The police officials mentioned, “A dispute erupted between the two. Shaikh took a knife out of his pocket and attempted to cut her throat in a fit of rage. The blade sliced her cheek as she tried to flee.”

When the accused seized the victim by the neck and tried to cut her throat, onlookers gathered to witness the incident. However, the victim was able to flee the area, the police stated. Shaikh, the suspect, ran away from the scene.