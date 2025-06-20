Mumbai Horror: Policeman Found Dead on Ghatkopar Skywalk Near Railway Station, Probe Underway

In shocking turn of events Mumbai's Pantnagar police in Ghatkopar discovered an body of an unidentified man on the skywalk near Ghatkopar railway station. This incident took place ion Thursday afternoon. Following the investigation it came to light that the deceased body is of policeman, and the police are currently probing the case further.

On June 19 (Thursday) afternoon around the Pantnagar police received information about a man in critical condition on the skywalk close to the Ghatkopar railway station. Responding swiftly, officers rushed the individual to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, as reported by Loksatta. Unfortunately, the man died before receiving treatment. Police investigating the death of a man reported missing since June 11 found that he was a Mumbai Armed Police Division member residing with his family in the Jawhar Police Lines area of Ghatkopar. The deceased had a history of alcohol addiction and often left home for extended periods.

Preliminary findings suggest alcohol consumption may have contributed to his death, but the exact cause will be determined pending the autopsy report. The Pantnagar police are continuing their investigation.