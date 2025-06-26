Mumbai Horror: Stray Dog Falls to Death From 15 Floor of Building in Kandivali After Being Chased by Security Guard (Watch Video)

A video of inhumanity can be seen in recent video where a man has seen running after a stray dog while holding stick in hand, later in order to escape dog jumps from 15 th floor of building. This video has created major outrage on social media.

This incident took place on Morning of June 18 in Mumbai's Kandivali area. According to the CCTV footage, in search of the shelter dog had entered the building and climbed up to the 15th floor. An elderly security guard was seen following the animal with a stick in his hand. The frightened dog tried to hide but found no safe space. In a panic, it climbed onto a shoebox placed near an open window.

A watchman struck a dog with a stick, causing it to jump out of a window in an attempt to escape, resulting in its immediate death. The incident has drawn criticism online, but no formal complaint or legal action has been filed. The watchman's identity and the building's location are still being verified. In a separate incident earlier this month, Malad police charged Kasam Sayyed with killing a 15-month-old cat named Kalu by throwing her from the ninth floor of the GrowMore Onyx Society in Malvani on June 5.

Kalu belonged to Gurjan Mohammad Umar Shamshi, a resident of the 21st floor. Initially, the family thought Kalu had been hit by a vehicle, but CCTV footage showed Sayyed taking the cat from a shoe rack near a window and throwing her. He was then seen looking out the window to confirm she had fallen. Shamshi filed a police complaint, and Sayyed was booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(I) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An investigation is ongoing.