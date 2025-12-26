Mumbai Horror: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in Bushes in Ghatkopar; Police Launch Manhunt

A married woman was allegedly murdered by an unidentified person in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, triggering panic among local residents after her body was found in a bush with her throat slit.

The deceased has been identified as Amina Ibrahim Siddiqui. Based on a complaint, the Pant Nagar Police have registered a case of murder against an unknown accused. Pant Nagar police teams along with the Crime Branch have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the culprit. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, though police suspect it may be the result of personal enmity, according to preliminary investigations.

Amina was residing with her husband Ibrahim Siddiqui and their four children in Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar. Her husband works as a driver. On Wednesday evening, Amina’s sister-in-law had visited her residence, after which both women stepped out for work-related reasons. After finishing their work, they left for home together. However, Amina did not return home till late night.

When she failed to return, her husband searched for her at several places but could not find her. He later approached the Pant Nagar Police and lodged a missing complaint, following which a search operation was initiated.

During the search, on Thursday at around 10.30 am, Amina’s body was found lying in a bush in the Kamraj Nagar area. She had suffered deep injuries on her neck caused by a sharp weapon. Upon receiving the information, officers from Pant Nagar Police and the local Crime Branch rushed to the spot. She was immediately taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on a complaint filed by her husband, the Ghatkopar Police have registered a murder case and begun further investigation. Senior police officials have taken serious note of the incident and have directed both the local police and the Crime Branch to conduct a parallel probe. Following these instructions, ten police teams have been formed to investigate the case and nab the accused.