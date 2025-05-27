Mumbai: House Collapse, 25 Fire Cases Among 79 Rain-Related Incidents as Early Monsoon Causes Chaos Across City

Mumbai reeled under the impact of an unusually early and intense Southeast monsoon, with heavy rainfall triggering 79 rain-related incidents across the city on Monday, May 26, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Incidents, including fires, tree falls, and structural damage. The downpour, which began late Sunday, marked the earliest monsoon arrival in the city’s recorded history and shattered a 107-year rainfall record for the month of May.

According to the civic body, the city reported 25 fire incidents caused by short circuits, 45 cases of tree falls, and structural damage at nine locations. The relentless rain led to severe traffic congestion and widespread waterlogging, bringing daily life to a standstill in several neighborhoods.

Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall with the early arrival of the monsoon, leading to 79 rain-related incidents across the city. These included 25 fire cases due to short circuits, 45 tree fall incidents and structural damage reported at 9 locations. The downpour caused severe… pic.twitter.com/WGA3HAsivp — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2025

Three people sustained injuries during the storm. Among them was a 24-year-old man who was struck by a falling tree near St. Xavier’s College; he is currently stable. In Mahim West, part of a two-storey house collapsed, trapping two residents who were later rescued safely by emergency teams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that this year’s monsoon arrived in Mumbai nearly two weeks ahead of the usual June 11 onset, with the previous earliest arrival recorded on May 29 in 1956, 1962, and 1971.