Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Churchgate Railway Station

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 5, 2025 17:46 IST2025-06-05T17:46:16+5:302025-06-05T17:46:54+5:30

A huge fire broke out at Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai on Thursday evening, June 5. According to the information, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in a Monginis cake shop at the station. Blaze engulfed the wooden structure in the cake shop located near the local station. The British-era-built station is located in South Mumbai in Maharashtra. 

Visuals From the Spot

