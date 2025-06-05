Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Churchgate Railway Station
A huge fire broke out at Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai on Thursday evening, June 5. According to the information, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in a Monginis cake shop at the station. Blaze engulfed the wooden structure in the cake shop located near the local station. The British-era-built station is located in South Mumbai in Maharashtra.
Visuals From the Spot
