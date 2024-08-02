Mumbai: Husband Kills Wife, Then Commits Suicide by Jumping from Building in Goregaon

In the Jawahar Nagar area of Goregaon, Mumbai, the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in an apartment this morning, while the blood-soaked body of a 58-year-old man was discovered in the building's premises. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and took both individuals to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The Goregaon police station has registered the case under an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is conducting further investigations.

According to information from the Goregaon police, Kishor Pendekar first strangled his wife, Rajshree Pendekar, a physiotherapist, to death and then committed suicide by jumping from the building. The police also revealed that before committing suicide, Kishor Pendekar had messaged a relative, informing them about the details of their bank accounts, property, and even sent a flight ticket, instructing them to bring his child, who lives in Delhi, by 9 PM.

The police are investigating to determine the reason behind the suicide.