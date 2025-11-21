Mumbai: Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹52 Crore Recovered in 14 Cases; Gold and Diamonds Also Seized

Authorities recovered large quantities of narcotic substances, gold and diamonds during enforcement operations carried out between 13 and 20 November 2025. Several passengers were detained or arrested under the relevant provisions of law.

According to officials, spot profiling led to the seizure of 25.318 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at around ₹25.31 crore in the illegal market. These recoveries were made across seven cases, resulting in the arrest of seven passengers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another set of operations based on specific intelligence inputs, officers intercepted multiple passengers and recovered 26.981 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹26.98 crore. These seizures were also made under seven cases, and eight passengers were placed under arrest under the NDPS Act.

Apart from narcotics-related action, officers also booked four separate gold smuggling cases. A total of 551 grams of 24-carat gold, valued at ₹65.57 lakh, was recovered from four passengers.

In a significant interception, officials booked a case involving the smuggling of diamonds. A passenger was found carrying 469.75 carats of diamonds, including 43.5 carats of natural diamonds and 426.25 carats of lab-grown CVD diamonds, together valued at ₹54.13 lakh. The diamonds had been concealed inside the passenger’s body cavity. The individual was arrested.

Authorities said that heightened surveillance, targeted profiling and intelligence-led operations contributed to the successful detections throughout the week.