Mumbai: Iconic Sword of Raghuji Bhonsle Arrives from London; Bike Rally Cancelled Due to Rains, Grand Inauguration Tonight

The much-awaited moment has finally arrived as the iconic sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle reached Mumbai from London on Monday. The Maharashtra Government had recently secured the sword through an auction, bringing back a priceless piece of Maratha heritage. The historic relic was respectfully brought to the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi, where it will be documented in detail — right from its journey in London to its arrival in Mumbai — before being displayed for citizens to witness. This marks a significant milestone in preserving and celebrating the glorious legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who has been actively leading the process, confirmed the sword’s arrival and said that devotees and citizens alike will soon have the opportunity to view it at the Kala Academy. While a grand welcome had been initially planned, heavy rains and severe traffic congestion in Mumbai since morning forced officials to cancel the bike rally that was to escort the sword from the airport. However, Shelar assured that the main inaugural ceremony, scheduled for Monday evening, will continue as planned without any changes to its timing.

The formal inauguration of the sword will take place on Monday evening at the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will unveil the legendary artifact in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries. Descendant Shrimant Mudhoji Raje Bhonsle is also expected to attend this historic event. Calling it a once-in-a-lifetime cultural moment, Ashish Shelar appealed to people to join the celebration, highlighting that the sword’s return symbolizes immense pride for Maharashtra and a renewed tribute to Shivaji Maharaj’s enduring legacy.