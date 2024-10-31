Mumbai: Illegal Firecrackers Seized in Worli and Prabhadevi Ahead of Diwali; Over 200 Kg Captured by Civic Body in 5 Days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against illegal firecracker sellers. From October 25 to 29, 229 kg of firecrackers have been confiscated in a major seizure operation covering Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel divisions of Mumbai.

During Diwali, large firecracker stalls have begun appearing across wards. For safety reasons, the municipality has instructed officials to monitor these stalls closely. Senior inspectors from the encroachment removal department have been directed to take action under Section 314 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act if any authorized license holders are found with excess firecracker stock in each division. In light of this, the administration has accelerated the confiscation of illegal firecrackers over the past five days.

Also Read | Firecracker Ban in India: List of Cities and States Imposed Restrictions on Firecrackers and Sky Lanterns During Diwali.

Firecrackers not only cause significant noise pollution but also release various hazardous chemicals. Moreover, they generate large quantities of waste, making disposal challenging. Last year, there were 79 fire incidents over the seven days of Diwali, underscoring the need for strict inspection. Firecrackers from unauthorized sellers are likely to contain more dangerous chemicals and, therefore, need to be banned. Officials confirmed that confiscated unauthorized or surplus stocks are being destroyed by the municipality.