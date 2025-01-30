Mumbai: Income Tax Officer Duped of ₹30 Lakh by Powai Textile Traders

A shocking case of fraud has come to light in the Powai area, where two textile traders allegedly duped an Income Tax officer of approximately ₹30 lakh under the pretext of investment in the clothing business. The Powai police have registered a case of fraud against the accused traders, identified as Amarsingh Rajpurohit and Kamlesh Rajpurohit.

Complainant, a resident of MHADA Income Tax Colony in Powai, works as an officer in the Income Tax Department. He was well acquainted with Amarsingh and Kamlesh, who run a textile business named "Jyot Lila" in Chaitanya Nagar, Powai. Over time, Complainant developed a good rapport with them as he frequently purchased clothes from their shop.

During their meetings, the traders advised Complainant to invest in their business, but he initially ignored their suggestions. However, in 2023, they approached him for financial assistance, citing business expansion and his daughter's wedding expenses. Trusting them, Complainant provided ₹30.50 lakh in installments between January 2023 and August 2024.

The traders assured Complainant that his wife would be made a partner in their business and that the profits would be credited to her bank account. Impressed by the offer, he agreed. However, despite receiving the money, the traders neither formalized the partnership agreement nor returned the amount within the promised time.

When Complainant repeatedly inquired about his investment, the duo started avoiding him. Eventually, they stopped taking his calls and switched off their mobile phones. Sensing foul play, he visited their shop, only to find it locked, with both traders having disappeared.

Realizing that he had been deceived, Complainant lodged a complaint with the Powai police. Following his complaint, the police registered a case of fraud against Amarsingh Rajpurohit and Kamlesh Rajpurohit. The accused are currently absconding, and a search operation is underway to trace them.

Further investigation is in progress.