Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 14 Crew Members From Tugboat Off Alibag Coast (Watch Video)

14 crew members from a tugboat that went adrift in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra’s Alibag coast have been rescued on Friday. July 26. The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Indian Coast Guard.

A chopper of the Coast Guard was engaged in the operation, which was started around 9 am and all 14 crew members of the tugboat have been rescued, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.

#WATCH | On 25th July, Indian Coast Guard ship Sankalp on Patrol and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai received a distress call from JSW Raigad, a 121.6 m long bulk carrier with 14 Indian crew anchored off Alibag. The vessel reported anchor dragging and loss of control.… pic.twitter.com/yyudLIgQ4X — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024

The Coast Guard chopper picked up the eight crew members from the tugboat first and dropped them at Alibag beach and later rescue the remaining six, he said, adding that all the crew members were safe.

“A small carrier vessel operated by JSW got caught in the stormy weather today between Jaigarh and Salav as it drifted due to strong winds and low visibility,” JSW Group had said in a statement on Thursday. Police had said that the tugboat was near the Kolaba fort off the Alibag coast in Raigad district when it drifted after its engine stopped functioning.

Raigad police, Coast Guard and revenue officials were on alert to launch the rescue of the stranded boat, but were facing difficulties due to heavy rainfall, high tide and strong winds, Gharge said.