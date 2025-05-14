Mumbai: India’s CAIT Seeks Boycott of Turkey, Azerbaijan Over Support for Pakistan

Mumbai: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide boycott of travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as their goods, in response to these countries' open support for Pakistan. The announcement was made by Shankar Thakkar, National Secretary of CAIT and National President of the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation, who emphasized that the boycott aims to send a strong message to both nations for their stance against India.

Thakkar explained that CAIT, the country’s largest trade body, has urged Indian citizens and businesses to sever ties with both countries, particularly their tourism and trade sectors, due to their unwavering support for Pakistan. He also highlighted the effectiveness of CAIT's ongoing boycott campaign against Chinese products, which has seen a significant impact over the years. The association plans to intensify efforts by collaborating with travel and tour operators to ensure a thorough boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In a related development, CAIT’s National General Secretary and Member of Parliament for Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, remarked that Indian citizens’ boycott of travel to these countries could have a profound effect on their economies, particularly in the tourism sector. "If Indian tourists stop visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan, the financial repercussions will be substantial," Khandelwal stated.

According to tourism data from 2024, Turkey welcomed 62.2 million foreign visitors, with approximately 300,000 tourists from India, a 20.7% increase compared to the previous year. With Indian tourists spending an average of $972, their total contribution to Turkey's economy was estimated at $291.6 million. Khandelwal noted that a boycott could lead to a direct loss of this amount, in addition to the cancellation of events like weddings, corporate meetings, and cultural activities organized by Indian nationals.

In Azerbaijan, Indian tourists represented around 250,000 of the 2.6 million foreign visitors in 2024. These tourists contributed an estimated $308.6 million to the country’s economy. Khandelwal warned that a boycott could lead to significant economic losses in Azerbaijan as well, particularly in sectors like leisure, entertainment, and adventure tourism.

Shankar Thakkar further emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India stands strong, and the boycott will exert both economic and political pressure on Turkey and Azerbaijan to reconsider their policies. "Indian traders are ready to take any necessary action to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," he added.

The final decision regarding the complete suspension of trade with these countries will be taken at a national convention of key trade leaders, scheduled for May 16, 2025, in New Delhi.