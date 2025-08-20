Mumbai: Insurance Scam Busted in Borivali Hospital, Police Register Case Against Three

In a shocking case of insurance fraud, Borivali Police have registered a case against a private hospital doctor and two of his associates for allegedly creating fake medical documents to claim nearly ₹1.05 lakh from a private insurance company.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Ravindra Pandey, Sachin Pandey, and Niraj Yadav. Police investigations have revealed that the trio not only cheated the insurance company but also deceived the policyholder in the process.

According to the complaint, Sandeep Rajbhar, a resident of Poisar, Kandivali, holds a health insurance policy from a private company. On June 24, it was claimed that his wife, Baby Rajbhar, was admitted to private hospital on S.V. Road, Borivali, for treatment of dengue fever. She was allegedly treated at the hospital between June 24 and June 30.

Subsequently, an insurance claim of ₹1,32,176 was submitted along with treatment documents and hospital bills. After verification, the insurance company sanctioned and disbursed ₹1,05,331.

However, Rajbhar later discovered that his wife had never suffered from dengue and was never admitted to the said hospital. The documents submitted were fabricated, and the fraudulent claim was processed in his name without his knowledge. This revelation caused him severe mental distress.

Police investigations have confirmed that Dr. Ravindra Pandey, along with his associates Sachin Pandey and Niraj Yadav, conspired to create false hospital records and used them to submit the claim. Acting on Rajbhar’s complaint, Borivali Police registered a case against the trio for cheating and forgery.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections, and the investigation is currently underway. Police have stated that the questioning of the three accused will begin shortly, and their statements will be recorded.