Mumbai: Ex IPS Officer’s Wife Falls Victim to WhatsApp Hack, Fraudsters Demand Money from Contacts

A woman from the Byculla area has filed a police complaint after her WhatsApp account was hacked and fraudsters used her identity to demand money from her contacts. Sources revealed that the complainant’s husband is an Ex IPS officer.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the woman received a WhatsApp message from a contact named "Naisha's Mom." The message read, “I accidentally sent you a 6-digit code via WhatsApp on screen. Can you forward it to me?” Trusting the sender, the woman forwarded the 6-digit code to the number.

Shortly after, she started receiving messages containing verification codes linked to her WhatsApp account. On checking her phone, she discovered that her WhatsApp account had been logged out. Despite multiple attempts, she was unable to regain access.

Later that morning, around 11:45 am, her IPS husband received a message from her hacked account with a similar request for the 6-digit code. Another message followed on his alternate number, stating, “I need some money because my account is not working and cash is finished. I will return it after 2 days.”

Realizing that her account had been hacked, the woman called "Naisha's Mom" to confirm the situation and discovered that this contact’s account had also been compromised.

To her shock, the fraudsters used her hacked account to send messages to several of her contacts, demanding money. One of her acquaintances received a similar message at 11:00 am on December 7, 2024, along with a Google Pay number to transfer the money.

The woman immediately approached the Byculla Police Station and lodged a complaint. She provided screenshots of the fraudulent messages sent from her account to her husband and other contacts.

The police have registered a case under charges of fraud and cybercrime against an unidentified person. Investigations are underway to trace the culprits behind this cyber scam.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing any sensitive information or codes via WhatsApp.