Mumbai: Iqbal Mirchi’s Former Associate Held for Illegally Selling ED-Seized Girgaon Property Worth Rs 15 Crore

The VP Road Police have arrested a 75-year-old man identified as Abdul Qadir Ali Mohammad, a former associate and neighbour of deceased drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi, for allegedly trying to demolish and illegally sell a property in Girgaon that had been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The property in question is the New Roshan Talkies, once managed by Mirchi’s brother-in-law, Mukhtar Patka, until the cinema shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators said Abdul had transferred the property to his own name and attempted to sell it for ₹15 crore, despite it being under ED’s attachment as part of ongoing action against Mirchi’s assets.

The ED had registered a complaint at VP Road Police Station on Tuesday, following which the police arrested Abdul the next day. He has been booked under charges of cheating, trespass, mischief, and disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant.

Abdul was produced before a magistrate’s court, which remanded him to police custody till 8th August. Police sources also confirmed that Mukhtar Patka had cautioned Abdul not to tamper with or demolish the property, as it was already under seizure.

Further investigation is underway to determine how Abdul managed to assume ownership of the seized property and the extent of his involvement in the attempted illegal sale.