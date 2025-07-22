Mumbai: ISKCON Temple in Girgaon Receives Bomb Threat Email; Police Launch Probe

In a disturbing continuation of a series of threatening emails being sent to institutions across Mumbai, the ISKCON temple at Girgaon Chowpatty has now received a bomb threat from an unknown email ID. The email, which mentions potential bomb blasts within the temple premises, was received on Monday morning and has prompted immediate police action.

According to information received from the Gamdevi police, the threat email was sent to the official email ID of the temple's administrative office at around 9 a.m. The email, sent from the ID immanuel.sekaran@outlook.com, claimed that five RDX IED bombs would be detonated inside the ISKCON Chowpatty premises within 16 hours. The message warned that the blasts would occur if the DMK government in Tamil Nadu failed to implement the recommendations made by the late Benai Das of the Tamil Nadu Police Association.

Following the receipt of the email, the temple administration promptly alerted the police. A complaint was filed, and further investigation is underway. Mumbai Police have taken the threat seriously and are making efforts to trace the origin of the email. Meanwhile, security has been heightened in and around the temple premises.

This latest threat comes in the wake of a series of similar emails sent to over 10 schools across Mumbai over the past two months, as well as to the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange last week. All of these earlier threats were later found to be hoaxes after police investigations.

Authorities continue to remain on high alert, and cyber experts are being roped in to track the sender behind the latest threat.