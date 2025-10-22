Mumbai: Jain Monk to Fast at Azad Maidan, Backs Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena Over Pigeon Feeding Ban

Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay, who has been a leading voice against the ban on pigeon feeding in Mumbai, has announced that he will begin a hunger strike at Azad Maidan after Diwali. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the monk also declared his support for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the upcoming BMC elections, expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP’s handling of the issue. His decision follows the recent launch of his organisation, Shanti Doot Janakalyan, aimed at representing animal welfare causes in civic matters.

Speaking to FPJ, Nilesh Chandra Vijay stated, “Our fight is not just for pigeons but for all voiceless creatures. The BJP has sidelined the issue of the kabutarkhana ban. Neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nor Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has acted promptly to allow controlled feeding as earlier promised by the BMC. The court case remains stagnant. For the upcoming BMC polls, we intend to support Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.” The monk added that he has scheduled meetings with representatives from both parties in the coming days.

As per the report, the BMC had informed the Bombay High Court during the last hearing that it was prepared to permit controlled pigeon feeding. However, the court directed the civic body to seek public opinion before implementation. More than a month has passed since citizens submitted suggestions and objections, but the BMC has yet to take further action. The next High Court hearing on the matter is expected to take place in December, leaving the issue unresolved.

The monk, based at a Jain temple in Colaba, previously led the community’s protest at the Gateway of India’s Kabutarkhana in July after the BMC shut down all 51 pigeon feeding zones across Mumbai. Earlier in August, he had also declared an indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of pigeon feeding but later decided to put it on hold, calling the move a temporary “pause.” His renewed call for protest highlights ongoing frustration within the Jain community regarding the civic body’s inaction.