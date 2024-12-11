Mumbai: Jeweller Duped of Rs 45 Lakh Worth of Gold and Diamonds in Girgaon

A shocking case of fraud has surfaced in the Girgaon area, where a jeweller was duped of approximately ₹45 lakh worth of gold and diamonds given in advance for making jewellery for upcoming festivals. The accused, identified as diamond artisan Prodoot Mihir Khan, is now on the run. The DB Marg Police have registered a case of cheating and misappropriation against him.

Prodoot, originally from Kolkata, had been entrusted with crafting jewellery for festive occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali. A police team is set to travel to Kolkata soon to apprehend him.

Raunak Lodha, a jeweller with a wholesale business in gold and diamond jewellery, operates under the name Shubh Jewellery India in Panchratna Building, Opera House, Girgaon. Lodha procures raw gold from Zaveri Bazaar and converts it into diamond-studded jewellery, which he sells to traders.

Prodoot, a skilled artisan familiar with Lodha, had been working with him for two years. His timely deliveries of jewellery in the past earned Lodha's trust. In May, Lodha handed over 351 grams of pure gold and 51 carats of diamonds to Prodoot, worth ₹45 lakh, with a deadline of 60 days for completing the jewellery. Prodoot assured delivery within the timeframe.

However, after 60 days, he failed to deliver, citing technical design issues and requesting an extension. When contacted 15 days later, Prodoot claimed he was hospitalized due to illness. Subsequently, he left for his hometown Kolkata, promising to complete the order upon his return to Mumbai.

Prodoot never returned to Mumbai. His mobile phone remained switched off, and Lodha discovered his rented home in Bhayandar locked. Prodoot had even failed to pay his rent. It became clear that he had misappropriated the gold and diamonds entrusted to him.

Upon realizing the fraud, Lodha filed a complaint with the DB Marg Police. After verification, a case was registered against Prodoot Khan under charges of cheating and misappropriation. A team of police officials is now preparing to travel to Kolkata to arrest him.

Further investigation into the case is underway.