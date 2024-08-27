Mumbai: Jeweller Faces Rape Charges After Accusing Househelp of Theft

In a shocking turn of events, a 55-year-old jeweller who approached the Kalachowkie police station accusing his househelp of theft, now finds himself facing grave charges of sexual assault. The incident took a dramatic twist when the police investigation into the theft allegations led to the househelp revealing that she had been sexually assaulted by the jeweller on multiple occasions.

According to the Kalachaukie police, the sequence of events began on Saturday evening when the jeweller, accompanied by his wife, reported that their househelp had stolen Rs 15,000. Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with theft. The househelp was promptly taken into custody for interrogation.

During the interrogation, the 27-year-old househelp initially admitted to stealing the money. However, as the questioning continued, she broke down and disclosed the harrowing details of repeated sexual assaults by the jeweller. She claimed that the assaults occurred in the jeweller's bedroom, often in the absence of his wife.

In her statement to the police, the househelp revealed that she had been working at the jeweller's residence since February 2024. She had taken up the job to support her family, as her husband works as a driver, and their household income was meagre. The woman said that the jeweller would frequently molest her, taking advantage of situations when she was alone. She described how he would enter the kitchen while she was working and touch her inappropriately.

An officer said that the househelp initially thought the touches were accidental, but in late June, the accused crossed the line, touching her inappropriately and expressing that he 'liked her'.

The woman also narrated how the jeweller threatened her whenever she confronted him, claiming that no one would believe her because she was just a servant. Despite her fear of losing her job and not being able to find another, she mustered the courage to tell him that she would report his behaviour to his wife. The threats, however, continued.

The situation escalated on the afternoon of July 7 when the jeweller’s wife left home with their dog. The househelp alleged that the jeweller seized this opportunity to grab her in the kitchen, drag her into the bedroom, and sexually assault her. She sustained injuries during the assault, and her clothes were torn. The accused reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

On July 18, the jeweller allegedly assaulted her again after his wife left the house for a veterinarian visit. This time, he went further, threatening to kill her husband and child if she spoke out.

To keep the matter hidden, the jeweller reportedly began offering the househelp money, which she refused. On one occasion, he even forced a gold locket into her bag after returning from an out-of-town trip.

Upon learning of these allegations, the police recorded the woman’s statement and sent her for a medical examination. A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against the jeweller under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.