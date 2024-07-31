Mumbai: Jharkhand Gang Busted for Opening Fake Bank Accounts in Andheri, Key Accused Arrested

A private bank in Andheri thwarted an attempt to open a fake bank account thanks to the alertness of the bank officials. With the help of these officials, the Versova police uncovered a gang involved in opening fraudulent bank accounts. The police have arrested Piyushraj Rajkumar Dangi, a 24-year-old resident of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, in connection with these crimes. The investigation revealed that the gang was opening bank accounts in various banks using fake documents to facilitate cyber fraud. The gang is reportedly based in Jharkhand, and the police are conducting a special operation to arrest other members involved.

The complainant, a woman working as a manager at a private bank in the Yari Road-Versova area of Andheri, reported the incident. On July 12, three young men named Piyuraj Dangi, Virendra Dangi, and Uday Dangi visited the bank and submitted some documents using their photographs to open a new bank account. After examining these documents, the bank officials became suspicious. Upon further investigation, they discovered that savings accounts had been opened in various banks using these documents. Finding the situation suspicious, the female bank manager met Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Pawar and informed him. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the three accused under sections 319 (2), 338, 340 (2), 336 (3) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and section 66 (C) of the IT Act. On Monday, Piyuraj visited the same bank again. Upon receiving this information, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Pawar's team detained Piyushraj for questioning.

The investigation revealed that he is a native of Jharkhand. His two accomplices, Virendra Dangi and Uday Dangi, are his relatives, and the three had opened accounts in various banks using fake Aadhaar cards and PAN cards. This time, Piyushraj tried to mislead the bank by providing different mobile numbers and fake residential addresses with his application. After the investigation, the police arrested him.

So far, the investigation has revealed that this is a gang from Jharkhand involved in opening fake bank accounts, assisting cyber fraudsters in opening fraudulent accounts. The money from the fraud was being transferred to these fake bank accounts. They had obtained PAN cards and Aadhaar cards under different names to open bank accounts. Based on these documents, they had also acquired some SIM cards.

The police are currently questioning Piyushraj in custody about how many bank accounts he has opened using these fake documents, where he obtained the fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, and the whereabouts of his two accomplices. The police are also investigating whether any other individuals are involved in these crimes. Piyushraj's arrest may lead to the uncovering of a larger gang operating from Jharkhand.