Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: BMC Re-Covers Dadar Pigeon-Feeding Spot Amid Protests, Security Tightened

In Mumbai’s Dadar area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again covered the local ‘kabutarkhana’—a popular pigeon-feeding spot—with plastic sheets, just days after protestors tore down the earlier tarpaulin cover, officials informed on Monday, as reported by PTI. The civic body’s move aims to discourage public pigeon feeding due to related health hazards. On August 6, a large group of demonstrators dismantled the original cover and clashed with police officers present at the scene. Authorities have since strengthened security in the vicinity to maintain order and deter individuals from feeding birds, reported PTI.

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated that members of the Jain community were not involved in the recent protests at the Dadar kabutarkhana, refuting claims of any religious motivation behind the incident. The BMC, on Sunday, reinstalled protective measures at the spot, repairing damaged bamboo structures before placing silver-coloured plastic sheets over the feeding area. This pigeon-feeding site is situated on the western side of Dadar railway station. According to officials, civic marshals have been deployed alongside police to ensure compliance and to prevent gatherings that may disrupt public order or encourage bird feeding.

The BMC’s city-wide ban on public pigeon feeding and closure of kabutarkhanas has triggered legal challenges, with petitioners approaching the Bombay High Court. The civic body argues the ban is necessary to address potential health risks, particularly respiratory ailments linked to bird droppings. On August 7, the High Court clarified that it had not ordered the closure of kabutarkhanas but had declined to suspend the BMC’s directive. The court suggested that an expert committee evaluate the future of these pigeon-feeding centres, emphasizing that public health, especially that of children and the elderly, should take precedence over maintaining the practice.

While hearing multiple petitions against the BMC’s decision, the High Court stressed the need for balance between tradition and public health concerns, PTI reported. Last month, the court denied interim relief to petitioners but instructed authorities not to demolish heritage kabutarkhanas. Meanwhile, tensions persist in Dadar. On Saturday, police registered a case against a man accused of feeding pigeons using a grain-filled tray placed atop his car. His vehicle was seized in the process. The BMC maintains that enforcement of the ban is essential to safeguard the city’s residents from avoidable health risks linked to excessive pigeon feeding.