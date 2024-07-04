Mumbai: Kandivali Police Bust 'Spiderman' Gang Involved in Multiple Thefts

Kandivali police have busted a gang of thieves who used to climb tall buildings using pipes, akin to Spiderman, to break into flats and steal. The police have arrested three people in this case, and their arrest has helped solve more than ten cases of theft, including vehicle thefts.

The police have recovered stolen goods worth around five lakh rupees in these incidents. The three have been identified as Santosh Suresh Chaudhary alias Vaitu, Dev Ramprasad Baniya, and Razzab Nazir Khan. After the arrest, the police presented them in court, where the court sent all three accused to police custody. The investigation revealed that the gang was using stolen bikes for theft.

On June 11, a theft occurred at Naman Tower Building, SV Road, Kandivali. Unknown thieves broke into the house and stole goods worth around three and a half lakh rupees. Following this incident, Kandivali police registered a case of theft and started investigating. In recent days, there has been a notable increase in thefts at night, including vehicle thefts, in North Mumbai. Taking these crimes seriously, senior police officers ordered Kandivali police to launch a special campaign to arrest the accused. After this order, Kandivali police started searching for these accused.

The police reviewed more than a hundred CCTV footage to identify the accused. Meanwhile, the police received information that some of the accused in these crimes were living in Nalasopara. Following this information, the team of Senior Police Inspector Gyaneshwar Ganore arrested Santosh Chaudhary and Dev Baniya in plain clothes in Nalasopara. After questioning them, the police took Razzab Khan into custody from Jogeshwari. The investigation revealed that all three were on-record criminals. They confessed to this theft along with ten other bike thefts. This includes three crimes at Kandivali police station, two each at Malad and Borivali police stations, and one each at MHB, Vanrai, and Goregaon police stations. The police have seized the money.

After conducting reconnaissance during the day, the three used to steal late at night or early in the morning. Santosh used to climb the building's pipes like Spiderman and break into the flat, stealing all the items from the cupboards. Meanwhile, the other two stood below keeping watch. After the arrest, the three were presented in the local court of Borivali. This time, the court sent them to police custody. Their custody will soon be handed over to other police for further investigation.