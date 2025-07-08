Mumbai: Karate Instructor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl

A shocking case of sexual assault has emerged from the Shivaji Park area of Mumbai, where a 22-year-old karate instructor has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old student over a period of seven months. The Shivaji Park Police took the accused into custody late Monday night after the victim’s mother filed a complaint.

According to police, the accused had been sexually exploiting the girl by threatening her and warning her of consequences if she disclosed the abuse. He allegedly told the victim that if she did not obey him, he would falsely inform her mother that she was involved in obscene activities. The girl was also threatened that her mother would be harmed if she told anyone about the abuse.

Due to continuous fear and harassment, the girl began skipping her karate classes. Her mother noticed changes in her behaviour and, upon gaining her daughter’s confidence, was informed about the repeated assault. Shocked by the revelation, the family approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 64, 65(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A police team was immediately sent to the accused's residence, from where he was arrested without resistance.

The accused, who has been working as a karate trainer for the past year, is currently in police custody. Officials are also investigating whether he may have targeted other minor girls under the pretext of training.

Further investigation is underway.